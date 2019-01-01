The Attorney General’s Office welcomes complaints from citizens on a large variety of matters. If you have experienced a consumer problem, we want to hear from you!

Online Consumer Assistance Request Form Fraud Report Form NEW! Price-Gouging Complaint Form NEW! Tenant Eviction Complaint Form

Reports from citizens help us to:

If you have experienced a consumer problem that doesn’t seem right, we would like to hear about it. Even if we have already started a lawsuit, information from consumers may provide important evidence for our case.

Filing a Complaint

You may request help resolving a problem with a business or report fraud to us using one of the forms listed below. We strongly encourage you to file your complaint using our online complaint forms as it is the quickest way for us to receive and process your complaint.

If you need help with a consumer problem, such as unsatisfactory service, bill disputes, mortgage servicing or foreclosure issues, utility shutoffs or other concerns and would like the Attorney General’s Office to contact the organization on your behalf, please use our Online Consumer Assistance Request Form. To report a fraud or scam, please use our Online Fraud Report Form. Please upload any relevant documents, such as bills, contracts, canceled checks, correspondence or advertisements with your online complaint form.

If you prefer to submit your complaint by mail or anonymously, you may download our printable Consumer Assistance Request Form or Fraud Report Form. We ask that you enter the requested information into the form using your computer before printing it, which helps us process complaints in a more timely fashion. Please include as much information as you can on the form. After you have printed the completed form, please sign and date it, attach copies of any relevant documents, and mail it to our Office at the following address:

Office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

445 Minnesota Street, Suite 1400

St. Paul, MN 55101

If you have questions about whether you should send us a report about a particular business or would like our assistance in filling out our Consumer Assistance Request Form or Fraud Report Form, or have questions about which form to use, please call our Office at (651) 296-3353 (Twin Cities Calling Area) or (800) 657-3787 (Outside the Twin Cities) between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please remember that we are not authorized to give legal advice to or act on behalf of individual citizens in private legal matters (e.g. wills, child support, divorce, criminal proceedings, etc.) If you need assistance in contacting a private attorney, see our publication Hiring an Attorney for information.

PLEASE NOTE: If you have been victimized by a crime, you should contact your local police or sheriff’s department and county attorney. The Minnesota Legislature has given these agencies the authority to investigate and prosecute criminal matters.